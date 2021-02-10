Head to Head Comparison: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) versus Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 23.60% 55.82% 20.06% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lam Research and Strasbaugh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $10.04 billion 7.51 $2.25 billion $15.95 33.11 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Volatility and Risk

Lam Research has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lam Research and Strasbaugh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 4 21 0 2.84 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research presently has a consensus price target of $478.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.32%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lam Research beats Strasbaugh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDP-CVD) products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products that provide multiple dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Strasbaugh

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

