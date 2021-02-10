Head-To-Head Review: Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) & Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Konica Minolta has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Konica Minolta pays out -245.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Konica Minolta and Vinci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $9.16 billion 0.28 -$28.28 million ($0.11) -93.18 Vinci $53.83 billion 1.14 $3.65 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Konica Minolta and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vinci 0 3 5 0 2.63

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -2.90% -4.79% -2.00% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vinci beats Konica Minolta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as diagnostic ultrasound systems, digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, and medical imaging filling systems, as well as medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides measuring instruments, including colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, and photovoltaic reference cells; TAC films for liquid crystal displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; lenses for industrial and professional use; and functional film displays. Further, it manages and operates planetarium facilities. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,564 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

