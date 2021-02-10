Head-To-Head Survey: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) vs. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sun Communities alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sun Communities and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 7 0 2.78 Digital Realty Trust 0 4 16 1 2.86

Sun Communities presently has a consensus price target of $155.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $161.42, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 11.76% 4.26% 2.16% Digital Realty Trust 17.50% 5.31% 2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Digital Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.26 billion 12.75 $177.38 million $4.92 30.45 Digital Realty Trust $3.21 billion 12.94 $579.76 million $6.65 22.29

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Communities. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Digital Realty Trust pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Sun Communities on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.