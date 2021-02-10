Head-To-Head Survey: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) vs. CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and CDK Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $24.60 million 33.16 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -284.16 CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.20 $207.50 million $3.05 16.91

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -16.20% -10.86% -8.66% CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62%

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OptimizeRx and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 CDK Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDK Global beats OptimizeRx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

