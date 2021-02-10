Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.43

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 38254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWX. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$653.40 million and a PE ratio of -42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.83.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

