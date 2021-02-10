Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.97

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 7344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

