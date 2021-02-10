Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2062 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. 1,526,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.