Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Down 8.9%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.90. 1,526,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 781,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $408,028 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 493,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

