Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

PEAK stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.