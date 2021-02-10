Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Down 12.2%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price was down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 6,854,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,307,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTBX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

