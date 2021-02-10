HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,443,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 286,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $131.28. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,674. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

