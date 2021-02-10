Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.76 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $105.76 million and approximately $336,778.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00402518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

