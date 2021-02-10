HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0129

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and $3,049.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,840.16 or 0.99729315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00087739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,555,607 coins and its circulating supply is 260,420,457 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

