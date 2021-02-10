Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.