Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,615,537 shares of company stock valued at $606,834,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

