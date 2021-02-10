HEROcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $57,157.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01159786 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.60 or 0.05607705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032596 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

