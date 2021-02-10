Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,144,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 950,650 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 74,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 202,595 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

