HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. HEX has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $9.34 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00094988 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002614 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.