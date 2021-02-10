HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.62. HG shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 27,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

