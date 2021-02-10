HGI Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for 3.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 221,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 204,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

