HGI Capital Management LLC Buys 48,185 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Callaway Golf worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 185.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 425,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 61,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,906. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.