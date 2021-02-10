HGI Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $69,000.

INVH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 193,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,115. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

