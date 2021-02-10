HGI Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,118 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,703,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,453,000.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,895. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

