HGI Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 2.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,686 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

