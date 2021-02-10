HGI Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,299 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,129. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

