HGI Capital Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for 1.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SL Green Realty worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,276. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

