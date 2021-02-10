HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $20,394,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.29, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

