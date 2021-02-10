HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 105,111 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,111 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital makes up approximately 1.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,496. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -502.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

