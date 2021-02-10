HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

HGI Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.30.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.03. 60,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

