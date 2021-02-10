HGI Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 129.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.