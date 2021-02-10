Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

HIBB stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

