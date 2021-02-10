HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $170.45

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.45 and traded as low as $168.00. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $168.40, with a volume of 3,905,418 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.37.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

