High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $12.12. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 6,683 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$403.21 million and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.68.

In related news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$45,190.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,040.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

