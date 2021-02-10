Highlands Natural Resources (LON:HNR) Shares Down 3.1%

Highlands Natural Resources PLC (LON:HNR)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Approximately 4,601,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 921,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £6.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.70.

Highlands Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:HNR)

Highlands Natural Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds interests in two Colorado Shale projects covering an area of 7,500 acres in Colorado; Helios Two project covering 221,973 acres in Custer, Carter, and Fallon counties, Montana; and approximately 3,952 acres of land comprising the Gravity, a shallow natural gas prospect located in Emmons county, North Dakota, as well as a uranium acreage covering approximately 1,384 acres located in Grand county, Utah, the United States.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Highlands Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.