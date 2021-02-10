HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) shares traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.72. 774,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 353,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50.

In related news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,230 shares of company stock valued at $317,270 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

