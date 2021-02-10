Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HLT stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.