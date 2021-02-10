Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of HLT opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after buying an additional 212,162 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,366,000 after buying an additional 197,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after buying an additional 491,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

