Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.18 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $86.18 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00035632 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 408,798,093 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

