HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Achieves $6.40 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. HOLD has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $4,961.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00289774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00116218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00086581 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00202450 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

