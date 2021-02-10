HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $5,012.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00286453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00105600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00085841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00201554 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

