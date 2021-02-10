Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.22

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 5574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $958.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
