Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.22

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 5574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $958.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

