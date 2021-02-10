Honest (HNST) Hits One Day Volume of $158,300.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 344.5% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $158,300.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00284971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00118588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086486 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00201947 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

