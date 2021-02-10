Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,535 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $149,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $151,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

