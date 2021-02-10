Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206,253 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 82,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $151,278. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

