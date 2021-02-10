Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.33

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

