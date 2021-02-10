Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

