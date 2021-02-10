Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,174,000 after purchasing an additional 175,466 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

