Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

HST opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

