Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading 11.1% Higher

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.00. 6,546,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,976,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 470.67%.

In other Houston American Energy news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.