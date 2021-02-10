Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Tops $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

